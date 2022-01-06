TDL film room: Raiders game-winning drive vs. Colts

The Las Vegas Raiders are playing for their playoff lives again on Sunday after another week of survival. The Raiders exhibited guts upsetting the Indianapolis Colts 23-20 on the road.

The Raiders were down 17-13 in the 4th quarter when the offense put together two clutch drives to seal the victory. Carr was 8/10 passing with 115 yards plus a touchdown and a passer rating of 146.3 in the game's last quarter.

However, the game-winning drive was the cream of the crop, with the Raiders going down the field and stealing a win with a field goal. I look at every pass play from that drive and how the Raiders will move the football effectively to get massive success over the Colts.

Check out the video below and subscribe to the channel as well if you haven't. Hopefully, this offensive momentum continues into the next game on Sunday.

Beat the Chargers!