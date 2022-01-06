Silver and Black Pride’s Week 18 NFL game picks

One week and it’s all come down to this. The Las Vegas Raiders are in a Week 18 win and get in situation while we wrap up our 2021 NFL Season Pick ‘Em Challenge at Silver and Black Pride. Will the Raiders finish strong and make the postseason? And who will come through in the clutch and win our challenge?

For the second week in a row, there’s no Thursday Night Football but we do have some Saturday NFL action to bet on. The Kansas City Chiefs are 10.5-point favorites on the road against the Denver Broncos with the over/under set at 45, while the Philadelphia Eagles are seven-point home dogs to the Dallas Cowboys with a 42.5-point total on DraftKings Sportsbook. For those interested, the Raiders are three-point underdogs this week and the over/under is 49.5 on DraftKings.

I took a risk last week and went with a few more upsets than normal to try and gain some ground on Bill, but I ended up getting the short end of the stick. Bill went 12-4 in Week 17 while I was 11-5, so he now leads everyone by at least three and a half picks heading into the final frame. BD suffered a bit of a setback with a 9-7 performance that will essentially take him out of the running.

As expected, there’s been no change on top of our Fan Community Leaderboard. Wall so Hard increased his/her lead to four games this week after an impressive 14-2 performance. LivingLegnd was able to gain an advantage in the battle for second place with 13 winners, while ColoRaider and Mocakes sit a pick behind. After that, there’s a tie between RaiderBorn and Silver Black Attack, and they’re only two picks behind LivingLegnd so second place is very much up for grabs.

Shoutout to Viroa for an outstanding 15-1 week! In addition to that, we had six people get 14 picks right so it was a big week for our fan community.

