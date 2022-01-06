SB Nation Reacts: 76 percent of Raiders fans believe in the team’s direction

The Las Vegas Raiders were left for dead after their embarrassing loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The 48-9 debacle put the Raiders at 6-7 and most people wrote them off with no shot at making the playoffs.

Flash forward to Week 18 and the Raiders are in a play-in game with the Los Angeles Chargers who were expected to be a playoff team. Raiders control their own destiny on Sunday night and it has fans excited about the direction of the team.

Raiders fans thinking the team is heading to the right direction hit a high of 76% after falling all the way to 15% after the Chiefs loss.

The rise is because of the winning streak, of course. The Raiders have collapsed at this time of the year before so let’s hope they don’t do that this Sunday.

According to Draftkings Sportsbook, the Raiders are +2.5 underdogs vs. the Chargers. Not many will be picking the Raiders to win this game, so it will be time to show and prove they are worthy of the trip.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.