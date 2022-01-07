Darren Waller, Josh Jacobs, Johnathan Hankins and Casey Hayward will be game-day decisions

UPDATED at 1:50 p.m. PT: The Raiders also put starting cornerback Casey Hayward on the injury report with an ankle problem. He was limited Friday and he is also questionable to play Sunday. There was no previous mention of his issue.

PREVIOUSLY:

The Las Vegas Raiders held their final practice of the week leading up to their massive home game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night and there is still big injury questions.

Related These are the Week 18 scenarios that would land the Raiders in the playoffs

And those questions are expected to be left unanswered until game day.

Las Vegas interim head coach Rich Bisaccia said star tight end Darren Waller, starting tailback Josh Jacobs and run-stuffing defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins were all limited in practice Friday and the team will not know their availability for Sunday’s game until before the game. They were all listed as questionable to play against the Chargers.

Waller (knee, back) and Jacobs (ribs) have practiced on a limited basis all week, and Hankins (back) practiced Friday for the first time this week. Waller hasn’t played since Nov. 25 at the Dallas Cowboys; Jacobs was banged up in the win at the Indianapolis Colts last week; and Hankins has missed the past two games.

Helping Waller’s chances of being able to play against the Chargers is the fact that he did more each day at practice this week. We will see if he (and Jacobs and Hankins) improve enough to play in the winner-goes-to-the-playoffs game against the Chargers.

If Waller can’t play, Foster Moreau will continue to start at right end. If Jacobs can’t play, Peyton Barber will likely start at tailback and if Hankins can’t play, Darius Philon (who has been good) will likely continue to take his snaps. Multiple cornerbacks will likely pitch in for Hayward if he can’t play.