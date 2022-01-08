Silver Minings: Daniel Carlson voted top ten clutch player in the NFL

The Las Vegas Raiders are on the brink of a playoff berth with a victory Sunday night. The Los Angeles Chargers hunt for the same berth, which makes it an exciting divisional matchup.

One of the reasons the team is in this position is the late kicks from Daniel Carlson. He is known to his teammates as the sniper, and he has made four game-winning field goals this season.

All those clutch kicks got him praise from NFL.com when they ranked their top ten clutch players in the NFL. The former Auburn Tiger came in at the number four spot.

Four game-winning kicks in one season (technically five, if we’re counting his win in Cleveland that required two kicks thanks to a last-second timeout) have the Raiders in line to win their way into the postseason this weekend. Do I need to say more? Carlson has enjoyed a remarkable career turnaround in a relatively short amount of time, going from a kicker who couldn’t handle the big moment with the Vikings and getting cut as a result, to blossoming into a clutch boot with the Raiders. He’s used his right foot to send Las Vegas to four victories in 2021, with his most recent — a 33-yarder as time expired in Indianapolis — keeping the Raiders alive in the playoff race entering Week 18. Should Las Vegas find itself needing a field goal to finish off the Chargers, the Raiders can find solace in knowing Carlson is ready. After all, he beat the Cowboys on Thanksgiving with his foot. A game-winner at SoFi Stadium will be worth a whole lot more than a turkey leg

Carlson is one of the best kickers in the league, but the man who beat him out in the pro bowl was ranked 5th, and that is Justin Tucker. However, if the Sweedish kicker keeps hitting game-winning field goals, it might change the landscape of the best kicker in the NFL.

