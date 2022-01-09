Raiders vs. Chargers: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, odds and more

It was 45 years ago today when John Madden led the Raiders to their first Super Bowl victory, a 32-14 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Jan. 9, 1977.

What better way for the the Raiders to honor Madden, who died last month at the age 85, than to have another huge win on Jan. 9. If the Raiders beat the Los Angeles Chargers then they will make the AFC playoffs. Alternatively, the Chargers will also make the playoffs with a win. That’s why this game has been moved to primetime, baby.

Here are all the vital details for the Raiders’ huge game at the Los Angeles Chargers:

Game info:

Records: The Raiders are 9-7, the Chargers are 9-7.

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022

Time: 5:20 p.m. PT

Channel: NBC

Announcers: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michelle Tafoya.

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio” 920 AM

Watch on mobile:

Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*:

Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices)

+ Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices) Raiders.com on iOS mobile devices (Safari browser only via this direct link)

Weather: It’s always nice at Allegiant Stadium Stadium

Betting: ADD Chargers -2.5, 48.5 O/U at DraftKings Sportsbook.

