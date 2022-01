It’s been a wild, crazy season, but the Las Vegas Raiders’ goals are right in front of them.

All they have to do is win tonight, at home, against the Los Angeles Chargers and they are in the playoffs. Oh, they are also in with a tie thanks to the Colts falling on their faces at Jacksonville in the early window Sunday.

The drama is real. Soak it up. It’s awesome.

This is your place to discuss it all. Have a blast. This is why we do this stuff.