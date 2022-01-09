 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Raiders early game-day open thread

It’s on tonight

By Bill Williamson
/ new
Las Vegas Raiders v Indianapolis Colts
Raiders
Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Rise and shine. It’s game day. This is your place to spend the early portion of the day to prepare for the Raiders-Chargers. Kickoff is at 5:20 p.m. PT.

Let’s get it.

Next Up In Latest News

Loading comments...