Silver Minings: Raiders sign Tyron Johnson off practice squad

The Las Vegas Raiders have their biggest game since the 2016 playoffs vs. the Houston Texans Sunday. They face the Los Angeles Chargers in a divisional play-in game for their playoff lives.

The team before Sunday brought up plenty of players to be full go for the game. One of them was new wideout Tyron Johnson who was formally of the Chargers. He is officially on the Raiders roster after signing him off the practice squad.

We have signed WR Tyron Johnson to the active roster.



We have activated TE Derek Carrier from the Reserve/Injured list.



We have released TE Daniel Helm.



We have activated G Lester Cotton and DT Damion Square from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/TUnQWowcCE — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) January 8, 2022

One element where Johnson has stood out is working for special teams. Last week, he had a good kick return that helped set up the Raiders with good field position. It might be part of the reason they felt comfortable bringing him up.

Also, Derek Carrier will return to the lineup and help make the tight end room more diverse with 12 and 13 personnel.

