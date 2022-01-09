Darren Waller is active for Raiders

As expected, the Las Vegas Raiders are getting a big boost in their winner-goes-to-the-playoffs game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night at Allegiant Stadium.

Star tight end Darren Waller is active and will play against the Chargers. He missed the last five games after hurting his knee on Nov. 25 against the Dallas Cowboys. He was listed as questionable on the injury report after practicing on a limited basis all week.

He looked good in pre-game warmups.

Meanwhile, Raiders’ running back Josh Jacobs is active after being questionable with a ribs injury that he suffered last week at the Indianapolis Colts. Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (back) and cornerback Casey Hayward (ankle) are also both active. They were both listed as questionable as well.

So, the Raiders are pretty healthy for this huge game.

Here are the Las Vegas inactive players for Sunday night: Defensive end Carl Nassib, cornerback Amik Robertson, linebacker Patrick Onwuasor, guard Jordan Simmons, tackle Jackson Barton, tight end Nick Bowers and defensive tackle Damion Square. It appears Nassib is a healthy scratch for the first time and the Raiders are playing rookie Malcolm Koonce over him.

Because the Colts lost at Jacksonville, the Raiders will get into the playoffs with a win or a tie tonight. If they lose, they are done.