Final score: Raiders 35, Chargers 32 in overtime

The Las Vegas Raiders are in the playoffs.

That’s right.

What appeared to be a lost season four weeks ago is now extending into the postseason for the Raiders after a completely wild season.

Let’s take a quick look at the details of their impressive win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night:

Records:

The Raiders are 10-7. The Chargers are 9-8 and out of the playoffs.

What it means:

The Raiders will play at the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday in the AFC Wild Card round. Kickoff is 1:30 p.m. PT. The Bengals beat the Raiders 32-13 in Las Vegas on November 21. It is the Raiders’ first trip to the playoffs in five seasons and just their second in 20 seasons.

BALL OUT! RAIDERS BALL pic.twitter.com/Hcqk8xW0xE — PFF Las Vegas Raiders (@PFF_Raiders) January 10, 2022

Turning point:

After the Chargers made one clutch play after another on the final drive (they ran 19 plays) of regulation to come back from a 15-point fourth-quarter lead, the Raiders went down and scored a field goal to open overtime. The Chargers then tied it at 32-32. The Raiders then hit a field goal as time expired to win their sixth walk-off game of the year. They went 4-0 in overtime this season.

Injury report:

Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson was banged up in the second quarter. He quickly came back into the game and was excellent. Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman left with an apparent arm injury in the third quarter. He quickly returned. Defensive tackle Darius Philon, who also played well, was taken off on a cart late in the fourth quarter with a knee injury.

What’s next:

It’s onto Cincinnati for the Raiders. A huge week ahead.