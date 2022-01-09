NFL playoffs: Raiders at Bengals on Super Wildcard Weekend

The Las Vegas Raiders will play in the playoffs for the first time in five years, and quarterback Derek Carr will play in the postseason for the first time in his eight-season NFL career.

With their 35-32 overtime win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night, the Raiders are the fifth seed in the AFC playoffs. They will face No. 4 seed, the Cincinnati Bengals in the wild-card round Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. It will be televised on NBC.

The Bengals, 10-7, won the AFC North division crown. Cincinnati beat the Raiders in Las Vegas 32-13 on Nov. 21.

Cincinnati has lost eight straight playoff games dating back to a divisional playoff loss to get the Raiders in the 1990 playoffs. The Raiders are 2-0 against the Bengals in the playoffs (they also played them in the 1975 postseason). So, the Raiders will face the Bengals in their third city — spanning from Oakland to Los Angeles to Las Vegas.

Saturday will mark 11,332 days since the #Bengals last playoff win. Will that drought end at PBS against TBD? — Joe Reedy (@joereedy) January 10, 2022

The weather could be an issue in the game. The forecast is for snow and weather in the mid 20s on Saturday night.