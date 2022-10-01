Silver Minings: Raiders’ odds of winning AFC West move

There was much expected by the new-look AFC West this season and through the first three weeks of the season, the results from the division has been a mixed bag.

Frankly, as a whole, the division doesn’t look as powerful as expected. The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos are tied for first place at 2-1, the Los Angeles Chargers are 1-2 and, of course, in a stunning development, the Las Vegas Raiders are 0-3 heading into their home game against the Broncos on Sunday.

The Chiefs were very sloppy in an upset loss at the Colts in Week 3, the Broncos have been awful on offense and the Chargers are riddled by injuries. The Raiders, of course, have plenty of issues that have kept them from the winner’s circle.

The Raiders’ odds of winning the division has fallen as a result of them starting 0-3. According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, Las Vegas is 12-1 to win the AFC West after once being at 5-1. The Chiefs are a big favorite at -130, while the Broncos are +350 and the beat-up Chargers are h priced at 4-1.

A win Sunday could change the Raiders’ odds.

