How to watch Raiders vs. Chiefs in Week 5

While beating the Denver Broncos in Week 5 for their first win of the season was certainly nice (and relieving) for the Las Vegas Raiders, it won’t mean much if they go back to their losing ways at the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night.

Falling to 1-4 at the bye would be brutal for the Raiders. So, this is another must win against a strong team coming off an impressive road win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4.

Of course, it won’t be easy. The Raiders have had a hard time against the Chiefs recently, especially at Arrowhead Stadium. DraftKings Sportsbook have Las Vegas as 7-point underdogs heading into enemy territory.

The Chiefs have beaten the Raiders eight of the past nine meetings, including a 48-9 beating in Kansas City last December. The Chiefs outscored Las Vegas 89-23 in 2021. The Raiders have won one time in the past nine meetings at Arrowhead Stadium, in 2020.

It would be a wonderful time for another Raiders’ victory at Kansas City.

Game info:

Records: The Raiders are 1-3, the Chiefs are 3-1.

TV Schedule

Date: Oc. 10, 2022

Time: 5:15 p.m. PT

Channel: ESPN

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters

Location: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri.

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio” 920 AM

Watch on mobile:

Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*:

Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices)

+ Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices) Raiders.com on iOS mobile devices (Safari browser only via this direct link)

Weather: The forecast calls for weather in the high 50s Monday night and clear. It can be and has been a lot worse weather in Kansas City.

Betting: Chiefs 7.5, 50.5 O/U at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Follow Silver and Black Pride on social media!

Twitter - @SilverBlakPride

Facebook - Silver and Black Pride

Opponent Blog: Arrowhead Pride.