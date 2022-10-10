Raiders-Chiefs game thread and gambling picks

The Las Vegas Raiders are in the spotlight in a huge Monday night game at the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders are touchdown underdogs on DraftKings Sportsbook but could use an upset victory to avoid falling to 1-4 ahead of the Bye Week. Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are looking to continue their dominance over the rest of the division as the six-time defending AFC West champions.

Both teams are coming off two possession victories so we should be in store for another epic rivalry matchup between the Raiders and Chiefs. Will Derek Carr flip the script on the narrative surrounding his record in Arrowhead Stadium? Or will Mahomes and Kansas City continue to look like Super Bowl contenders and build on the quarterback’s 7-1 record against the Silver and Black?

The gambling lines from DraftKings are listed below and this is your place to discuss it all. Have a blast.