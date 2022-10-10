Final score: Chiefs 30, Raiders 29 in a wild game

The Las Vegas Raiders played at the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night and it was crazy. Let’s take a look at the key aspects of the game:

Records:

The Raiders are 1-4. The Chiefs are 4-1.

What it means:

The Raiders are in big, big trouble in the AFC West. They trail the Chiefs by three games in the division and the Chiefs hold a tiebreaker. The Raiders led this game 17-0 and now has blown 20-0 and 17-0 leads this season.

Turning point:

There were so many up and downs and bad calls. But Josh McDaniels’ decision to go for two after the Raiders made it 30-29 late in the game will be long remembered.

Injury report:

Raiders’ star tight end Darren Waller left the game in the first quarter with a hamstring injury and was later ruled out for the rest of the game. Las Vegas cornerback Nate Hobbs was not on the field to start the second half with a thumb injury. He did return. Raiders’ linebacker Curtis Bolton left the game with a shoulder injury,

What’s next:

The Raiders are on their bye week in Week 6. They return Oct. 23 by hosting the 1-3-1 Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium. Kickoff is 1:05 p.m. PT.