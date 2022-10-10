A record season for Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson?

Las Vegas Raiders fans will be happy to see Daniel Carlson’s tonight when they play at the Kansas City Chiefs. But just not too much.

A game-winning field goal attempt? Sure; the kid is money. Yet, the truth is, the Raiders’ best chance to win at Arrowhead Stadium will be with Carlson booting PATS and not field goals.

After attempting a league high 40 field goals and attempting a league high 43 attempts in 2021, Carlson is on pace for even more work this season. Yes, the Raiders’ red-zone issues have continued even with a coaching switch.

Through the NFL’s first four weeks this season, Carlson was tied for the league high with 12 field-goal attempts with Atlanta’s Youngkoe Koo. Carlson led the league with 12 made field goals through four weeks as well.

#Raiders have made a FG on 30% of drives this season. The highest rate for a season since 2000 (as far as @Sportradar drive stats go) is 23.3% for the 2017 Chiefs — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) October 6, 2022

Carlson is on pace for 51 field-goal attempts this season. That would be one shy of the league record set by David Akers of the San Francisco 49ers in 2011 in a 16-game season. Of course, Carlson is playing in 17 games this season.

Carlson also has a chance at another NFL record. He has made 35 straight field-goal attempts dating back to Week 8 of last season. Adam Vinatieri holds the NFL record for consecutive field goals made with 44 spanning 2015-16. So, Carlson is closing on in a special mark.

So, while it’s frustrating that the Raiders have to settle for so many field-goal attempts, it is soothing knowing it’s nearly a guarantee Carlson is going to push it through the uprights.