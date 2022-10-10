Silver Minings: Week 5 AFC West roundup

The Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs were idle yesterday as they face off tonight on Monday Night Football, but let’s look at how the rest of the AFC West fared in Week 5.

Key Stats:

Russell Wilson: 21/39, 274 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs

Melvin Gordon: 18 touches, 103 total yards

Courtland Sutton: 5 catches, 74 yards

Jerry Jeudy: 3 catches, 53 yards

Bradley Chubb: 7 tackles, 4 solo, 2.5 sacks, 1 TFL

Barron Browning: 5 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 2 TFL, 6 QB hits

Yikes...$250 million for that?

Russell Wilson and the Broncos’ offense continues to struggle and what should have been a slam-dunk win turned into a miserable loss where they failed to score a touchdown. Denver basically can’t move the ball without Javonte Williams, but their defense is still strong and Bradley Chubb is putting together a Pro Bowl-worthy campaign with 5.5 sacks in five games.

Next game: MNF @ Chargers (3-2)

Los Angeles Chargers 30 Cleveland Browns 28

Key Stats:

Justin Herbert: 22/34, 228 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs

Austin Ekeler: 20 total touches, 199 total yards, 2 total TDs

Joshua Kelley: 10 carries, 49 yards, 1 TD

Mike Williams: 10 catches, 134 yards

Derwin James Jr.: 14 total tackles, 10 solo, 1 TFL

J.C. Jackson: 6 total tackles, 4 solo, 1 PD

Luck was on the Chargers’ side yesterday. They climbed into a 14-3 hole in the first quarter and while they did manage to climb out of it and outscore the Browns 27-14 from then on, it took a missed 54-yard field goal from a rookie kicker for Los Angeles to get the W. Regardless, it counts the same in the record book to pull the Bolts above .500, and they have a soft schedule upcoming with the Broncos, Seahawks, a bye and the Falcons over the next four weeks.

Next game: MNF vs. Broncos (2-3)

AFC West standings:

Kansas City 3-1 Los Angeles 3-2 (0.5 GB) Denver 2-3 (1.5 GB) Las Vegas 1-3 (2 GB)

