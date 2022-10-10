 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Just Pod Baby: Monday night matchup with the Chiefs

By Evan Groat
Game day is here and so is the week five preview show of Just Pod Baby. In this week’s show, host Evan Groat highlights the news and notes from the week and discusses why Raider Nation should be irritated with Coach Josh McDaniels comments on Chandler Jones’s production.

In segment two, Chiefs beat writer from the Kansas City Star, Jesse Newell joins the show to talk everything Chiefs.

