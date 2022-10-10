AFC West opening odds and bets for Week 6

The Las Vegas Raiders play Monday night vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. However, the rest of the AFC west has wrapped up their week with a loss for the Denver Broncos and a win for the Los Angeles Chargers.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted odds for all the Week 6 action. The Chargers and the Broncos face off next Monday night, with the Chargers opening at -6.5 favorites at home with an O/U of 46. The Chiefs have one of the season's most anticipated games vs. the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead. The Chiefs open as +2 point underdogs with an O/U of 53.5

Week 6 has 13 matchups with four teams on a bye week. The biggest favorites for the upcoming games, according to DraftKings, are the Los Angeles Rams -9.5 point favorites over the Carolina Panthers.

Check out the opening odds below:

Chiefs vs. Bills:

Moneyline: Bills -135, Chiefs-135

Opening point spread: -2.5

Opening point total: 53.5

Chargers vs. Broncos:

Moneyline: Chargers -135, Broncos +205

Opening point spread:+6

Opening point total: 46

For the full list of Week 6 opening odds around the league, visit our friends at DK Nation.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.