Raiders-Chiefs: Foster Moreau and Johnathan Hankins are inactive

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and backup tight end Foster Moreau are inactive for Monday night’s game at the Kansas City Chiefs.

Backup cornerback Sam Webb is active. Moreau and Webb were the Raiders’ two questionable players listed on the injury report. Moreau missed last weeks’ game against Denver with a knee injury. He practiced for the first time in two weeks on Saturday and sources told Silver and Black Pride. Moreau was hopeful he would play, but clearly the team didn’t think he was ready. Hankins being inactive was a surprise and the reason for it is unknown, He was not listed on the injury report leading up to the game. It would be a surprise if he was a healthy scratch. Webb was dealing with a hamstring injury.

Starting Las Vegas linebacker Jayon Brown was ruled out Saturday with a hamstring injury. Newly signed Blake Martinez is active and should play. Raiders’ star pass-rusher Maxx Crosby is playing. His fiancee could give birth at any moment and there was a chance he would not make the trip.

Per source, Maxx Crosby is in KC and preparing to play tonight. His fiancee could give birth at any time. #Raiders — Bill Williamson (@BWilliamsonNFL) October 10, 2022

The Raiders’ other inactive players are running back Brittain Brown, defensive tackle Matthew Butler and pass-rusher Tashawn Bower.

The following players are inactive for #LVvsKC pic.twitter.com/4yFVHselxo — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 10, 2022

Fourth-round draft pick, defensive tackle Neil Farrell is active for the first time with Hankins out.

The Raiders elevated linebacker Curtis Bolton and cornerback Javelin Guidry from the practice squad for the game. This is Bolton’s first game of the season and Guidry played some in Week 4.

For Kansas City, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is active, but guard Trey Smith and defensive end Mike Danna are out. They were all questionable to play.