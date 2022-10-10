Raiders tight end Darren Waller is out with hamstring injury

The Las Vegas Raiders are currently without star tight end Darren Waller, who has a hamstring injury. The team said he is questionable to return.

Darren Waller (hamstring) is QUESTIONABLE to return. — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 11, 2022

Waller has been seen on the sidelines of the Raiders’ game at the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. He hasn’t been being attended to or trying to warm up, which may be an indication that he will not return. He went to the locker room late in the second quarter, Waller does not have a catch in the game.

UPDATE: Waller is in street clothes on the sideline for the second half of and is out for the rest of the game.

The Raiders are already playing without backup tight Foster Moreau, who is missing his second straight game with a knee injury. Jesper Horsted is the only other active Las Vegas tight end Monday night. Perhaps they can use fullback Jakob Johnson as a tight end. Rookie tackle Thayer Munford has been used in Jumbo sets.

It’s been a tough early season for Waller, who just signed a new contract extension. He has just 16 catches this season for 175 yards and one touchdown this season,