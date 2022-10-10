Controversial roughing the passer helps set up Raiders field goal before halftime on Monday Night Football

Any Las Vegas Raiders fan knows, the referees will find a way to make themselves a part of the game, especially in big situations. However, the Raiders aren’t used to being the benefactors of a controversial call as they were on Monday Night Football tonight.

With a little over one minute before halftime, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones had a strip sack against Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. But, as Lee Corso says: “Not so fast my friend!”

There was some laundry on the field after the play as Jones was flagged for roughing the passer as a result of the controversial bodyweight rule that the league implemented a little while back. Carr went on to lead Las Vegas into scoring range and kicker Daniel Carlson stretched the team’s lead to 20-7 with a field goal before the half. Granted, Patrick Mahomes and Kansas drove right down the field — aided by a facemask penalty — and brought the game back to within 10 with a field goal of their own.

The video from the controversial roughing the passer is below, so you be the judge. Good or bad call?