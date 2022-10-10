Controversial roughing the passer helps set up Raiders field goal before halftime on Monday Night Football

Any Las Vegas Raiders fan knows, the referees will find a way to make themselves a part of the game, especially in big situations. However, the Raiders aren’t used to being the benefactors of a controversial call as they were on Monday Night Football tonight.
With a little over one minute before halftime, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones had a strip sack against Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. But, as Lee Corso says: “Not so fast my friend!”
There was some laundry on the field after the play as Jones was flagged for roughing the passer as a result of the controversial bodyweight rule that the league implemented a little while back. Carr went on to lead Las Vegas into scoring range and kicker Daniel Carlson stretched the team’s lead to 20-7 with a field goal before the half. Granted, Patrick Mahomes and Kansas drove right down the field — aided by a facemask penalty — and brought the game back to within 10 with a field goal of their own.
The video from the controversial roughing the passer is below, so you be the judge. Good or bad call?
WTH IS HE SUPPOSED TO DO pic.twitter.com/23hSXtL65a— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 11, 2022
