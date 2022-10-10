 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Davante Adams pushes cameraman after Raiders loss to Chiefs

Las Vegas wide receiver could face NFL punishment for the shove.

Las Vegas Raiders v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

After a frustrating 30-29 defeat at the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night, Las Vegas Raiders’ star Davante Adams was involved in an ugly moment as he was seen on camera pushing a cameraman as he headed to the locker room.

The cameraman didn’t appear to be doing anything wrong and Adams appeared to be unforgiving as he continued to the locker room. It wouldn’t be surprising if the NFL disciplined Adams for his actions.

Adams reportedly apologized to the man shortly later.

This type of incident is out of character for the nine-season veteran. Adams is known for being a high-character player with a pristine public image. It was clearly an emotional time for the Raiders’ new receiver as the team fell to 1-4.

Adams, who scored two long touchdowns in the game, collided with fellow Las Vegas receiver Hunter Renfrow on the final play of the game as Derek Carr’s pass fell incomplete. Adams was clearly upset on the Raiders’ sideline after the game and it boiled over on his way off the field.

