Davante Adams pushes cameraman after Raiders loss to Chiefs

After a frustrating 30-29 defeat at the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night, Las Vegas Raiders’ star Davante Adams was involved in an ugly moment as he was seen on camera pushing a cameraman as he headed to the locker room.

Oh no no no we don’t push cameramen pic.twitter.com/hsMhN31hRs — Cassie Soto (@_CassieSoto) October 11, 2022

The cameraman didn’t appear to be doing anything wrong and Adams appeared to be unforgiving as he continued to the locker room. It wouldn’t be surprising if the NFL disciplined Adams for his actions.

Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game. Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran infront of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. Thats not me..MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this. — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) October 11, 2022

Adams reportedly apologized to the man shortly later.

#Raders WR @tae15adams apologizes to man he pushed after game. — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) October 11, 2022

This type of incident is out of character for the nine-season veteran. Adams is known for being a high-character player with a pristine public image. It was clearly an emotional time for the Raiders’ new receiver as the team fell to 1-4.

Adams, who scored two long touchdowns in the game, collided with fellow Las Vegas receiver Hunter Renfrow on the final play of the game as Derek Carr’s pass fell incomplete. Adams was clearly upset on the Raiders’ sideline after the game and it boiled over on his way off the field.