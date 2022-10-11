Silver Minings: Tips for buying Raiders’ tickets

When the Las Vegas Raiders come back from their Week 6 bye, they will be at home October 23 against the Houston Texans.

Of course, like usual, that game will likely be one of the most sought-after tickets on the secondary market in the NFL. Why? Because it’s being played at Allegiant Stadium, which has been the hottest place to see an NFL game since the start of the 2021 season when fans were first allowed into the stadium.

In a recent study by FinanceBuzz.com, the site came up with several tips to help fans get a better deal on secondary market sites such as StubHub.

Among them:

Being on Game day is the best approach.

Avoid being tickets several months before the event.

By waiting to get tickets on the week of the game, Raiders fans average an average of 22 percent of the price. That is the highest rate in the NFL.

Hopefully these ideas help as you plan future trips to see the Silver and Black play at Allegiant Stadium.

