Raiders Podcast: TDL instant reaction vs the Kansas City Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders are now 1-4 after another brutal loss where they had opportunities to pull it out. This time it was in Arrowhead vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, blowing a 17-point lead and losing 30-29.

On this week’s instant reaction episode, the gentlemen at Tape Don’t Lie give their initial thoughts on both the offense and defense. Of course, the ugly officiating is also brought up with horrendous calls throughout the game.

The defense could not tackle Travis Kelce in the red zone and was awful in coverage. We discussed what could be done with the injuries depleting the back end. Plus, the play of Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones.

The offense had its best overall performance of the year while falling short. Derek Carr aggressively threw downfield, and the running game was excellent, with Josh Jacobs adding 151 yards rushing.

