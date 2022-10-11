Raiders signing wide receiver Albert Wilson to 53-man roster

Four days after signing him to the practice squad, the Las Vegas Raiders are adding veteran wide receiver Albert Wilson to the 53-man roster, according to ESPN.

Raiders are signing veteran WR Albert Wilson to their active roster, confirmed by his agents @DrewJRosenhaus and @RyanMatha. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2022

Wilson, 30, is in his eighth NFL season. He was with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2014-17 and played with the Miami Dolphins from 2018-19 and 2021. He had 25 catches in 2021. He has 218 career NFL receptions. The Raiders waived receiver Tyron Johnson last week.

The Raiders haven’t announced the signing and no corresponding moves have been made. The news of Wilson’s promotion, though, comes with the NFL investigating Raiders’ star wide receiver Davante Adams for an incident Monday night when he was caught on video pushing a photographer to the ground in the moments after the Raiders’ 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

NFL Media reported that Adams could be suspended and/or fined for his actions. Adams apologized quickly after the incident. The 1-4 Raiders host the Houston Texans on Oct. 23 after having the bye this week.