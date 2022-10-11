Raiders Reacts Survey: Week 6

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in Las Vegas Raiders fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Las Vegas Raiders are now 1-4 after a heartbreaking loss to the Chiefs. The Raiders now head into the bye week with the more accessible part of their schedule ahead of them.

The offense is starting to click and is 8th overall in scoring, but the defense is falling behind. The defense allows 28 points per game and can't find their ability to get stops through four quarters.

