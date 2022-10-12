Silver Minings: Raiders’ are among NFL leaders in air travel

Because they are based near the West Coast, the Las Vegas Raiders are seemingly always among the NFL leaders in air miles traveled every season. The 2022 season is no different.

According to a study by Gambling.com, the Raiders travel the 11th most air miles this season. The Raiders are traveling 20,145 air miles this season. The NFL average is 17,075 air miles traveled.

The Seattle Seahawks will lead the NFL in air miles traveled this season with 29,082 air miles. That’s a load. The Pittsburgh Steelers will travel the fewest air miles with just 6,387 air miles.

The Denver Broncos (fifth most) and Los Angeles Chargers (ninth) are both in the top 10 for air miles traveled this season. The Kansas City Chiefs are 18th in the NFL, below the league average.

In other Raiders’ news: