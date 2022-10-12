Raiders star receiver Davante Adams charged for pushing photographer in Kansas City

As he awaits possible NFL discipline, Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams is now facing legal issues as police in Kansas City have charged him with assault after he pushed a photographer in the moments after a frustrating loss to the Chiefs on Monday night.

BREAKING: Raiders WR Davante Adams cited for assault in Kansas City, MO, after pushing a photographer while leaving the field in the Chiefs' Monday night win against Las Vegas. Here's a copy of the citation, filed in KC Municipal Court. pic.twitter.com/0JYxABuHOY — Shain Bergan (@ShainKCTV) October 12, 2022

NFL Media reported that the city ordinance violation carries a punishment of a fine up to $1,000, up to 180 days in jail or both. Adams has a November 10 court date.

Point of clarity on #Raiders WR Davante Adams: He has been charged with a city ordinance violation, which is a little lower than a state misdemeanor assault charge, per the prosecutor's office. It carries a fine of $250 to $1K or up to 180 days in jail or both. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 12, 2022

The man, who reportedly was freelancing for ESPN during the game, filed a police report Monday night and went to a local hospital with “non-life threatening injuries.”

Kansas City police have charged #Raiders WR Davante Adams with assault. The man who Adams pushed cited whiplash, headache and a possible concussion as his injuries. Court date set for November 10. https://t.co/QFXqoTgQjC — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) October 12, 2022

While Adams now has to worry about criminal (and potentially) civil legal issues, he waits to see what if the NFL will lay down discipline for his miscue, which he twice apologized or Monday night. Now that his issue is legal, it could affect the timeline on how the league handles Adams’ discipline.

The NFL is investigating Adams’ actions and NFL Media has reported Adams could be suspended and/or fined for shoving the worker. If suspended, Adams can appeal it. The 1-4 Raiders are on a bye this week and host the Houston Texans on Oct. 23

As I said on NFL Live, the NFL continues to review Davante Adams’ postgame incident for potential discipline that could include fine or suspension, per sources.



Because Raiders have a bye, NFL is aware they don’t need to be as expeditious as normal with a decision. No timetable. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) October 11, 2022

After a frustrating 30-29 defeat at the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night, Adams was involved in the ugly moment as he was seen on camera pushing the photographer as he headed to the locker room.

Oh no no no we don’t push cameramen pic.twitter.com/hsMhN31hRs — Cassie Soto (@_CassieSoto) October 11, 2022

This type of incident is out of character for the nine-season veteran, who the Raiders traded first-and-second round draft picks in March to reunite with his college quarterback Derek Carr. Adams is known for being a high-character player with a pristine public image. It was clearly an emotional time for the Raiders’ new receiver as the team fell to 1-4.

Adams, who scored two long touchdowns in the game, collided with fellow Las Vegas receiver Hunter Renfrow on the final play of the game as Carr’s pass fell incomplete. Adams was clearly upset on the Raiders’ sideline after the game and it boiled over on his way off the field.

Davante Adams is pissed pic.twitter.com/7wrxiTo9Vy — alex (@highlghtheaven) October 11, 2022

In his press conference on Tuesday, Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels said the team will comply with the NFL’s investigation, but he also said the team stands by Adams as a person.