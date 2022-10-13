Thursday Night Football Commanders-Bears open thread and gambling picks

I’m not going to lie to you guys, this week’s Thursday Night Football matchup with the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears has the makers of being a miserable game to watch. But, we all know you’re going to tune in anyway because it’s football and the best way to make the game interesting is to put some money on the line with our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

We have an “interesting” quarterback matchup as prop bets for Carson Wentz’s and Justin Fields’ passing yards totals are available on DraftKings, sitting at 219.5 and 168.5, respectively ... the game spreads are listed below as well.

Spread: WSH -1

O/U: 38

WSH ML: -110

CHI ML: -110

Will Fields and Chicago’s offense finally put it together? And will Ron Rivera finally see enough from Wentz to think his quarterback is up to snuff with the rest of the division?

This is your place to discuss everything about the game and share your gambling picks!