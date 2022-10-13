Silver Minings: Nate Hobbs broke his hand against Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders have had a whole lot of bad luck with injuries at cornerback so far this season. In Week 1, Anthony Averett suffered a broken thumb and has been out ever since, Rock Ya-Sin has missed some time with a knee injury and Nate Hobbs had a stint in concussion protocol a few games ago. Well, the Raiders got more bad news last night as Hobbs revealed on an Instagram story that he broke his hand on Monday night against the Chiefs.

“No surrender, no retreat,” Hobbs wrote. “Lot of [redacted] would’ve folded. Broke bones in my hand and had a choice. I told them to do whatever they had to do to put me back on the field [with] my brothers. I’ll figure the rest out myself. I done took my share of L’s and stood face to face [with] enough fear. I AIN’T HIDING I’M RIGHT HERE!”

The second-year defensive back revealed to The Athletic’s Tashan Reed a little while back that he played through a torn labrum as a rookie, so we know Hobbs can perform well through some pain. Also, there have been plenty of corners who have broken a hand, clubbed it up and been able to play and it sounds like that, or something similar, is his plan for the rest of the season. In other words, the silver lining for the Silver and Black here is that they won’t be down their no. 1 corner, they just might have to wait a little longer for him to get his first interception of the season.

The Raiders will have to live with pass breakups from Hobbs for the next month or so but luckily, the bye week will eat up some time for him to get healthy.

