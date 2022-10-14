Silver and Black Pride’s Week 6 pick’em competition

The Las Vegas Raiders are on a bye but we don’t take time off for our Silver and Black Pride pick’em competition! Over a quarter of the season is in the books so this is the turning point where the contenders start to separate themselves from the pretenders.

While the Raiders are idle, Week 6 brings some exciting matchups in the NFL like the Minnesota Vikings vs. the Miami Dolphins, a playoff rematch between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs and an NFC East battle on Sunday Night Football with the 4-1 Dallas Cowboys and 5-0 Philadelphia Eagles. Our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook have lines available for all of those contests — and every other game this weekend — and the lines are as follows: Vikings -3, Bills -2.5 and Eagles -6.5.

Below is a look at our writers’ standing for the pick’em challenge after 80 contests:

Matt Holder 48-31-1 (60%) Ray Aspuria 47-32-1 (59%) Bill Williamson 37-27 (58%)

Ray came flying from the top rope with an extremely impressive 12-4 performance last week, ranking seventh among all of Tallysight’s analysts! He’s starting to make me sweat, sitting one game behind me in second place. Bill and I both put together respectable 10-6 weeks, but Ray was the man of the hour as he climbed up the standings. He’s also 25-7 in the last two weeks combined so he’s the hottest picker on the planet right now!

2022 Overall Leaders

1. RaiderFan 51-28

2. Silver and Black 50-29

3. Jeepraider 49-30

4. Tredela 49-30

5. Trashman 48-31

6. 21Forever 47-32

7. TV Raider 47-32

8. Cunning Runts 47-32

9. TommyRaider 47-32

10. Raider Nation 8 47-32

Week 5 Top Pickers

1. PHX Raider 13-3

2. Bay Bombers 12-4

3. Maeorn 12-4

4. hamsterwmca 12-4

5. Da r8dazzz Idaho 12-4

6. Jeepraider 12-4

PHX Raider was our big winner of the week, getting 13 games right and pulling within two picks of the top 10. Bay Bombers also had a good showing at 12-4 in what looks like their second week making picks for the season. We had four more people with 12 winners and, besides Jeepraider, all of last week’s top pickers aren’t in the top 10 just yet which should help spice our competition up and make it more competitive during the last three-quarters of the season. Raider Fan is still atop the leaderboard — though, he or she should lose points for a lack of name creativity — while Raider Nation 8 is going in the wrong direction with an 8-8 performance!

Best of luck to everyone this week, may your picks be good!