The Las Vegas Raiders might have a bye this week, but I’m still here recapping all of the news you need to know about coming out of Las Vegas. The Raiders made plenty of headlines as cornerback Nate Hobbs and tight end Darren Waller suffered injuries against the Chiefs, head coach Josh McDaniels gave his thoughts on the loss in Kansas City, and Maxx Crosby had a baby!

Topics Discussed:

Blake Martinez and Albert Wilson added to the active roster

Davante Adams charged with assault

McDaniels recaps the Chiefs game

Hobbs and Waller banged up

Jon Gruden’s lawsuit update

Milestones from Monday night

Team building outside of QB

Are there changes the Raiders can make?

& more!

