Silver Minings: Maxx Crosby has a baby!

Some things are bigger than football. At around 4:00 p.m. PST yesterday, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby announced the birth of his baby girl, Ella Rose! She came in weighing eight pounds and four ounces, and she and Rachel Washburn, Ella’s mom and Maxx’s finance, are perfectly healthy.

Welcome Ella Rose Crosby To The World pic.twitter.com/lL92kk8iVN — MaddMaxx (@CrosbyMaxx) October 13, 2022

Last week, head coach Josh McDaniels gave the expecting parents some advice on how to help induce labor. The superstar pass rusher said he would wake up at 5 or 6 am and Rachel wouldn’t be in bed. She was in the living room bouncing on a yoga ball, which was one of McDaniels’ suggestions.

Ella’s original due date was last Monday, the 3rd, and when she didn’t come and the days went by, there was a chance Rachel would go into labor right before or during the Raiders' recent game against the Chiefs. McDaniels and Crosby put a plan together for that situation, however, it all went for not.

Las Vegas’ bye week couldn't have come at a better time for the Crosbys. Instead of having to leave and go to work on the weekend, Maxx gets to stay at home with his newborn baby. A perfect unintended consequence of the NFL’s scheduling.

So Maxx, don’t worry about football for the next few days, and enjoy spending time with your little one. On behalf of Raider Nation, welcome to the family Ella Rose!

In other Raiders links: