SB Nation Reacts: 49% of Raider fans are confident in the teams direction

The Las Vegas Raiders are on their bye week with a 1-4 record. The team hopes they can find adjustments to help the offense and the defense during this period.

The Davante Adams drama clouds the bye week, but players on this roster have for sure handled worse. The expectations to start the season were high but faded with the close losses.

SB Nation reacts back with its latest survey of the week. We asked Raider Nation what their confidence was in the team's direction. It dropped by 17 points from the previous week.

The fan's confidence, around 50%, displays their belief that the silver and black can turn it around. The Raiders start with the Texans in Week 7 at home to salvage a lost season.

There is pressure on the team to finish strong, a standard quote for Josh McDaniels at the podium. It starts Week 7 in Las Vegas with a weaker opponent.