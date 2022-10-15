Silver Minings: PFF ranks the Raiders' offensive line as 24th

The Las Vegas Raider offensive line has played a game of musical chairs all season. Eight different offensive linemen have played 90 or more snaps this season.

Josh Mcdaniels' unconventional method has led to inconsistent performance from the offensive line. However, vs. the Kansas City Chiefs was their best performance of the season.

PFF has ranked the offensive lines across the NFL all season, and the Raiders have stayed below average. This week there was a small climb where the offensive line comes in at 24.

The Raiders continued their musical chairs along the offensive line this week, with Dylan Parham now playing left guard after time at center and on the right side. Eight different linemen have played at least 90 snaps on offense this season

The Raiders appear close to picking a starting five that can finish the season. With 12 games left, the silver and black want to spend the season strong.

In other Raiders links

Gruden vs. the NFL: Las Vegas judge sides with former Raiders coach Jon Gruden as NFL seeks arbitration.

Dylan Parham and Thayer Munford profile: Parham and Munford emerge on the offensive line.

The Raiders' easy road ahead: It is never easy, but the schedule lightens from here.