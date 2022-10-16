NFL to wait on Davante Adams’ suspension for pushing cameraman

The NFL will wait to suspend or fine Davante Adams for the ugly incident with a photographer just after the Las Vegas Raiders’ frustrating 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Adams is facing misdemeanor assault charges stemming from the incident and sources told Rapoport that the league won’t discipline the wideout until the legal situation is over.

Adams’ status won’t be resolved in the near future, sources informed of the situation say, which indicates Adams will stay on the field moving forward for Las Vegas this season, at least until his legal situation has reached its conclusion. Because Adams was criminally charged, his case is now considered a potential personal-conduct policy violation, which warrants a league investigation. However, if the case is resolved in any way — legal charges are dropped, Adams pleads guilty, or any other outcome that concludes this situation — a resolution would come quicker, sources informed of the situation say.

Oh no no no we don’t push cameramen pic.twitter.com/hsMhN31hRs — Cassie Soto (@_CassieSoto) October 11, 2022

Adams apologized to the cameraman both in a post-game interview with reporters and in a tweet minutes later.

Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game. Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran infront of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. Thats not me..MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this. — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) October 11, 2022

Kansas City police charged Adams for pushing the man, who reportedly was working for ESPN.

This type of incident is out of character for the nine-season veteran. Adams is known for being a high-character player with a pristine public image. It was clearly an emotional time for the Raiders’ new receiver as the team fell to 1-4.

Adams, who scored two long touchdowns in the game, collided with fellow Las Vegas receiver Hunter Renfrow on the final play of the game as Derek Carr’s pass fell incomplete. Adams was clearly upset on the Raiders’ sideline after the game and it boiled over on his way off the field.

In his press conference Tuesday, Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels said the team will comply with the NFL’s investigation, but he also said the team stands by Adams as a person.