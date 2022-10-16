Silver Minings: ESPN believes the Raiders should trade Clelin Ferrell

The Las Vegas Raiders' first-round picks have struggled to make an impact since 2015. Besides Josh Jacobs, the silver and black haven't produced a pro bowl first-round pick since 2016.

One of the most controversial was the selection of Clelin Ferrell in 2019. With Ferrell rumored to become a late first-round pick, the Raiders reached and drafted the defensive end at four.

The former All-American hasn't lived up to expectations while playing solid football. ESPN's Bill Barnwell thought he could become a trade piece for a cornerback, a position of need for the Raiders.

“The Lions would be taking a shot on evaluating Ferrell as a rotational defensive end for what has been a horrible defense. In his place, they’d send Oruwariye to the Raiders. I thought he was a revelation last season and looked to be a building block for the Lions, but he has struggled in 2022 and was a healthy scratch last week against the Patriots. As a free agent after this season, Oruwariye’s future seems to be elsewhere, and the Raiders are perpetually in need of more help at cornerback.”

While every Raiders youtube content creator got a new video to make, it's just a suggestion. This coaching staff likes Ferrell, but you never know what could happen in today's NFL.

