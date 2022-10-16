Raiders open as 7-point favorites in Week 7 over the Houston Texans

The Las Vegas Raiders got the week off after an ugly start to their first five games. The team is 1-4, with the Houston Texans coming to town off a bye week as well.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted odds for all the Week 7 action. The Raiders opened as 7-point favorites at home against the Texans, with an O/U of 46. Raider Nation hopes for a bounce-back performance to spark a winning streak to the playoffs.

Week 7 has 13 matchups with four teams on a bye week. The biggest favorites for the upcoming games, according to DraftKings, are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -10 point favorites over the Carolina Panthers. Both teams are coming off of Week 6 losses, the Bucs fell to the Steelers while the Panthers were dominated by the Rams.

Check out the opening odds below:

Raiders vs. Texans

Moneyline: Raiders -285, Texans +240

Opening point spread: -7

Opening point total: 46

For the full list of Week 7 opening odds around the league, visit our friends at DK Nation.