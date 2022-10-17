MNF open thread and gambling picks: Broncos-Chargers

The Las Vegas Raiders were off this week, but the Week 6 action ends with a big AFC West tilt as the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers play. The Broncos and Chargers are a game apart from each other in the division standings so there are plenty of early-season playoff implications on the line tonight.

Our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook have Los Angeles as a decent-sized home favorite and the lines for the bout can be found below.

Spread: LAC -5

O/U: 45.5

LAC ML: -240

DEN ML: +200

Will Russel Wilson and the Broncos’ offense finally figure it out and pull off the upset? Or will Justin Herbert continue to look like one of the best young quarterbacks in the league and help distance the Bolts in the standings? Or will the Chargers continue to Charger and blow it? This is your place to discuss it all here and argue about any gambling picks!