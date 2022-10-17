Silver Minings: Week 6 AFC West Roundup

It was a quiet Sunday for the AFC West as the Las Vegas Raiders were on a bye and the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos play each other tonight on Monday Night Football. But the Kansas City Chiefs were in action with an epic contest against the Buffalo Bills where the rest of the division got some help.

Kansas City Chiefs 20 Buffalo Bills 24

Key Stats:

Patrick Mahomes: 25/40, 338, 2 TDs, 2 INTs

Clyde Edwards-Helaire: 9 carries, 33 yards

JuJu Smith-Schuster: 5 catches, 113 yards, 1 TD

Travis Kelce: 8 catches, 108 yards

Nick Bolton: 13 total tackles, 9 solo, 2 TFLs

Chris Jones: 3 total tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 PD

The Mahomes-Josh Allen battle lived up to the hype. They combined for over 720 total yards and five touchdowns in one of the season's most entertaining games to date. In the end, it was a misread coverage by Mahomes that led to the game-ending interception, after Allen led the Bills on a 12-play 76-yard touchdown drive to take the lead with a minute left in the game.

The rest of the AFC West might have gained some ground in the division standings, but it feels pretty clear that we watched the two best teams in the conference yesterday afternoon.

Next game: @ San Francsico 49ers (3-3)

Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Chargers (MNF)

TBD

Broncos' next game: vs. New York Jets (4-2)

Chargers’ next game: vs. Seattle Seahawks (3-3)

AFC West Standings:

Kansas City 4-2 Los Angeles 3-2 (0.5 GB) Denver 2-3 (1.5 GB) Las Vegas 1-4 (2.5 GB)

