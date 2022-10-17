Silver Minings: Week 6 AFC West Roundup

It was a quiet Sunday for the AFC West as the Las Vegas Raiders were on a bye and the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos play each other tonight on Monday Night Football. But the Kansas City Chiefs were in action with an epic contest against the Buffalo Bills where the rest of the division got some help.
Kansas City Chiefs 20 Buffalo Bills 24
- Patrick Mahomes: 25/40, 338, 2 TDs, 2 INTs
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire: 9 carries, 33 yards
- JuJu Smith-Schuster: 5 catches, 113 yards, 1 TD
- Travis Kelce: 8 catches, 108 yards
- Nick Bolton: 13 total tackles, 9 solo, 2 TFLs
- Chris Jones: 3 total tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 PD
The Mahomes-Josh Allen battle lived up to the hype. They combined for over 720 total yards and five touchdowns in one of the season's most entertaining games to date. In the end, it was a misread coverage by Mahomes that led to the game-ending interception, after Allen led the Bills on a 12-play 76-yard touchdown drive to take the lead with a minute left in the game.
The rest of the AFC West might have gained some ground in the division standings, but it feels pretty clear that we watched the two best teams in the conference yesterday afternoon.
Next game: @ San Francsico 49ers (3-3)
Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Chargers (MNF)
TBD
Broncos' next game: vs. New York Jets (4-2)
Chargers’ next game: vs. Seattle Seahawks (3-3)
AFC West Standings:
- Kansas City 4-2
- Los Angeles 3-2 (0.5 GB)
- Denver 2-3 (1.5 GB)
- Las Vegas 1-4 (2.5 GB)
In other Raider Links:
- Adams’ punishment not imminent: the NFL is reportedly waiting for the legal case to get settled before making a ruling, per NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.
- Bye-week area of concern: Tight end Darren Waller suddenly an injury concern? Other Las Vegas ailments to keep an eye on
- Mid-October Mock Draft: CBS Sports sends Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson to the Silver and Black.
- Put up or shut up time for McDaniels: Time for honeymoon time to end with new head coach writes the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Sam Gordon.
Loading comments...