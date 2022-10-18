Raiders Week 7 opponent: Meet the Texans

The Las Vegas Raiders return from their bye week by hosting the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. PT.

Let’s take a quick look at the Texans:

Record:

Houston is 1-3-1. It has its bye in Week 6 as well. This is a great opportunity for the Raiders to come out of the bye strong against a poor team.

Two fresh teams:

It’s interesting that both of these teams are both coming out of their bye weeks. Which coach, best prepared their teams prior to and the after the bye week, Josh McDaniels or Lovie Smith? We shall see.

Last time these two teams met:

These two teams last played October 27, 2019. The Texans won 27-24. Raiders’ quarterback Derek Carr, who was part of the Texans’ family as a youth when his brother, David, quarterbacked them, is 1-3 against the Texans. Houston beat the Raiders in the playoffs in the 2016 season after Carr was injured.