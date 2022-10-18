 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Silver Minings: The Raiders control the 2nd overall pick in the NFL draft heading into Week 7

Raider Nation wasn’t expecting a top-5 pick

By Marcus-Johnson
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders' disappointing start has come with bumps and bruises. Every loss, there was an opportunity for the team to win the game, but they fell short.

Offensive production that equals out to a top-ten scoring offense doesn't scream a top-five pick in the draft. The defense at the bottom of the barrel feels the opposite.

Early this season, the Raiders are at number two in the 2023 NFL draft.

Of course, if the Raiders finish this low, there will be controversy at the quarterback position. Derek Carr, Josh Jacobs, and the rest of the offense are starting to gel. They have to pull off wins versus opponents such as the Houston Texans, who are not as talented overall. If they don't, then the rumors will be justified.

It will be an ugly season if the Raiders stay at this draft spot after 17 games.

