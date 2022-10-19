 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Podcast: Scouting the Texans

Get inside info on the enemy

By Matt Holder
NFL: Oakland Raiders at Houston Texans
Derek Carr vs Texans 2019
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Both the Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans are coming off their bye weeks heading into this Week 7 matchup. For the Raiders, this is a “must-win” matchup as their playoff hopes have been dwindling week by week up until this point. Meanwhile, the Texans are a young, scrappy team full of players looking to prove themselves.

There’s a lot on the line between these two one-win teams, so to preview Sunday’s game, Jeremy Brener from Battle Red Blog joined me on this week’s Behind Enemy Lines podcast.

Topics discussed:

  • Is Davis Mills “the guy” in Houston?
  • What Brandin Cooks brings to the offense
  • Rookie phenom Dameon Pierce
  • Laremy Tunsil vs. Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones
  • Literally, who is on the Texans’ defensive line?
  • Houston’s young and promising secondary
  • & more!

