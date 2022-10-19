Podcast: Scouting the Texans

Both the Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans are coming off their bye weeks heading into this Week 7 matchup. For the Raiders, this is a “must-win” matchup as their playoff hopes have been dwindling week by week up until this point. Meanwhile, the Texans are a young, scrappy team full of players looking to prove themselves.
There’s a lot on the line between these two one-win teams, so to preview Sunday’s game, Jeremy Brener from Battle Red Blog joined me on this week’s Behind Enemy Lines podcast.
Topics discussed:
- Is Davis Mills “the guy” in Houston?
- What Brandin Cooks brings to the offense
- Rookie phenom Dameon Pierce
- Laremy Tunsil vs. Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones
- Literally, who is on the Texans’ defensive line?
- Houston’s young and promising secondary
- & more!
