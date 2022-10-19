Podcast: Scouting the Texans

Both the Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans are coming off their bye weeks heading into this Week 7 matchup. For the Raiders, this is a “must-win” matchup as their playoff hopes have been dwindling week by week up until this point. Meanwhile, the Texans are a young, scrappy team full of players looking to prove themselves.

There’s a lot on the line between these two one-win teams, so to preview Sunday’s game, Jeremy Brener from Battle Red Blog joined me on this week’s Behind Enemy Lines podcast.

Topics discussed:

Is Davis Mills “the guy” in Houston?

What Brandin Cooks brings to the offense

Rookie phenom Dameon Pierce

Laremy Tunsil vs. Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones

Literally, who is on the Texans’ defensive line?

Houston’s young and promising secondary

& more!

