Raiders podcast: It’s time to start leapfrogging some teams

Hey, guess what? It’s a must-win game for the Las Vegas Raiders this week.

You’ve heard that before this season haven’t you?

It’s amazing how many must-win games a team can have this early in the season. But that’s the case for the Las Vegas Raiders as they come out of their bye and host the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday with a 1:05 p.m. PT kickoff.

If the Raiders fall to 1-5 by losing at home to the woeful 1-3-1 Texans, well, I don’t have to tell you how bad that will be. Yes, the season isn’t over and yes, the upcoming schedule is very easy. But the Raiders have to do something about it and start moving up the AFC playoff standings as we discussed in this week’s podcast.

Among the topics discussed:

The Raiders have to start winning and that’s it.

Why the AFC should scare Raiders fans.

Will a time come where Raiders consider trading Josh Jacobs?

Did Davante Adams not get a break?

Raiders can’t play stupid against the Texans.

Will Mack Hollins stand up?

& more!

You can listen here: