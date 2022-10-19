 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Raiders injury news: Star tight end Darren Waller not practicing Wednesday

Waller’s backup, Foster Moreau, has returned to the practice field

By Bill Williamson Updated
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Las Vegas Raiders
Foster Moreau, Darren Waller
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders, desperate to get a win, have begun the practice week in preparation of hosting the Houston Texans on Sunday, were without star tight end Darren Waller on Wednesday.

However, Waller’s backup, Foster Moreau, did return to the practice field Wednesday, according to several reports.

Waller suffered a hamstring injury early in the Raiders’ Week 5 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs nine days ago. Moreau missed two games with a knee injury. The Raiders, of course, are coming off a bye week. Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels did say he has hope for Waller to play Sunday, but wasn’t making any predictions. His status will be monitored as the week goes on. Barring a setback, Moreau would start for Waller if he can’t play this week.

UPDATE: Waller told NFL Media that he may have difficulty playing this week.

Meanwhile, the Raiders got some good injury news Wednesday when they opened the practice window for starting cornerback Anthony Averett (thumb) and receiver/special teamer DJ Turner (ankle).

They both been on the injured reserve and are eligible to return and could both be activated in time to play Sunday. The Raiders especially need Averett with Nate Hobs going on the injured reserve this week with a thumb injury. He has to miss, at least, four games.

UPDATE: Moreau, linebacker Jayon Brown (who missed the Chiefs’ game) and starting receiver Mack Hollins were all limited Wednesday.

