Raiders vs. Broncos: How to watch Week 4

Going into last week’s game at the Tennessee Titans, it was considered a desperation game for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Now, after they have fallen to 0-3, it’s beyond critical for the Raiders to win Sunday’s home game against the Denver Broncos.

If the Raiders fall to 0-4 with a game at the Kansas City Chiefs next Monday before the bye, panic buttons will be hit throughout the Raider Nation and the pressure will be even greater on first-year Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels.

While McDaniels probably never though he’d get his first Raiders’ win in Week 4, beating his former team could help safe the Raiders season. This one is absolutely critical to save any Las Vegas playoff hopes.

Game info:

Records: The Raiders are 0-3, the Broncos are 2-1.

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022

Time: 1:25 p.m. PT

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio” 920 AM

Watch on mobile:

Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*:

Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices)

+ Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices) Raiders.com on iOS mobile devices (Safari browser only via this direct link)

Weather: It’s always nice inside Allegiant Stadium.

Betting: Raiders -2.5, 45 O/U at DraftKings Sportsbook.

