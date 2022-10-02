 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

SNF open thread: Chiefs-Buccaneers

Go Bucs

By Bill Williamson
/ new
Super Bowl LV
Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes
Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

We have a great Sunday night matchup as the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Root for the Chiefs, who play the Raiders next week, to lose this game.

Next Up In Latest News

Loading comments...