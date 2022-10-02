Final score: Raiders 32, Broncos 23 as Las Vegas gets first win of the season

The Las Vegas Raiders played their fourth game of the season, at home against the Denver Broncos on Sunday ... and they got their first victory of the season. Let’s take a look at the key aspects of the game:

Records:

The Raiders are 1-3. The Broncos are 2-2.

What we learned:

It wasn’t always pretty but the Raiders, the only 0-3 team in the NFL going into the week, finally got their first win of these season in a year of big expectations and Josh McDaniels finally got his first win as Las Vegas’ coach. It came against the only other team he was a head coach for. The Raiders trail the Chargers and Broncos by a game and the Chiefs are 2-1 going into their game at Tampa Bay on Sunday night.

Turning point:

The Raiders, who led 19-16, played solid defense in the second half and then had a long touchdown drive to put themselves up by two scores late in the game to deal the deal and win their fifth straight against Denver.

Injury report:

Roderic Teamer was banged up in the second quarter. Standout linebacker Denzel Perryman went to the locker room late in the second half with a concussion and he did not return.

What’s next:

The Raiders stay in AFC West play as they visit the Kansas City Chiefs. Kickoff is set for 5:15 p.m. PT Sunday.